VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hero to Animals Award from PETA is on its way to a local 6-year-old girl who set up a lemonade stand to raise money to buy animal oxygen kits for Hampton Roads fire departments.

Carly Gray set up the stand at her church. She said she was inspired when her grandmother sent her a video of animals being saved by oxygen masks. PETA said Gray has raised enough money for three kits.

"You could raise money to buy them food because there are a lot of hungry animals. Or you could volunteer at a shelter. … My advice is just to do something, even if it's something little because my mom says little things add up and everything you do can make a big difference," Gray said when she was asked how other kids can help animals.

"An oxygen mask designed to fit on the face of a dog or a cat can mean the difference between life and death for an animal who has been exposed to smoke," says PETA Director of Student Campaigns and Influence Rachelle Owen. "PETA is recognizing Carly and her fundraising efforts for proving that people of all ages can be heroes to animals."

PETA encourages families to include their animal companions in their emergency plans, including by putting a sign on their doors or windows to alert rescue workers to the presence of dogs, cats, and other companion animals.

