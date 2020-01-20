Local animal shelters join forces for first-ever Triple Hound Challenge

Anyone who participates in the three different races this year will receive a Triple Hound Finisher Medal and be recognized as a Special Champion for the Animals.

The Portsmouth Humane Society, Chesapeake Humane Society, and the Virginia Beach SPCA have joined forces to bring Hampton Roads the very first Triple Hound Race Challenge.

Runners and walkers who participate in the Portsmouth Humane Society's Cause for Paws 5K in April, the Chesapeake Humane Society Doggy Dash 5K in May, and the Virginia Beach SPCA Mutt Masquerade 5K in October will receive a Triple Hound Finisher Medal and be recognized as a Special Champion for the Animals.

This collaboration will help spread awareness and increase the funds raised for all three shelters, so each organization can continue to address the seemingly unyielding existence of animal homelessness in Hampton Roads.