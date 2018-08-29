VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After a jury ruled two Virginia Beach officers were liable in the death of India Kager, the Deputy City Attorney, Christopher Boynton, said they would look to appeal the decision and that this case was far from over.

Local attorney, Ed Booth, said that process could take several months to complete once a petition is brought to the Virginia Supreme Court.

It would start with one of two phases. The first one would be proving to the Virginia Supreme Court why they should consider the appeal in this case.

"The Virginia Supreme Court would then consider that petition and decide whether or not to grant a writ. A writ basically means we're going to hear the appeal," Booth explained.

Then the second part comes if a writ is granted.

"At that point, the Supreme Court would consider the merit of the case and that's part two, and where they'll actually make a decision about winners and losers in the trial court," he said.

Booth said an appeal doesn't allow for new evidence to be submitted, just what was presented at circuit court.

"What the Supreme Court would be doing is considering those issues that were raised during the trial and considering how the trial court ruled on them," said Booth.

In this case, a jury awarded Kager's family with $800,000, money Booth said they may not see until the appeal process is resolved.

Boynton told 13News Now after the jury's decision that they will have to brief city council first before moving forward with requesting an appeal.

