NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two local brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy, mail fraud, and identity theft charges on Thursday.

Darrell Clark, 31, of Norfolk, and Demarcus Clark, 26, of Newport News, conspired for more than two years to use stolen identities to apply for, and open, accounts at banks and retail stores, according to court documents. The pair created fake ID's, drivers licenses and social security cards, bearing their victim's information bearing the bothers' photos.

Pretending to be victims, the duo opened cellphone accounts with various carriers. The accounts were then used to obtain multiple cell phones on credit. The cell phones were then used to apply for additional accounts in the victim's names, including checking, savings, credit, and consumer loan accounts.

Darrell and Demarcus were able to borrow thousands of dollars to fund high-end car purchases, foreign travel, and extensive home repairs.

The brothers directed lenders to mail-loan checks to addresses associated with their victims. The brothers then intercepted and redirected these shipments. Loan checks in hand, they forged victim signatures and then cashed those at lender branches in Hampton Roads and Tidewater by posing as the borrower. They would even pose as vehicle sellers for vehicle loans.

As the schemes progressed, the brothers recruited cell phone carrier employees to compromise existing customer's accounts by naming the pair as authorized account managers. The compromised accounts would then be used to place bulk orders for electronics. The phones, tablets, and iPads would be sold, along with those obtained in identity theft victims’ names, for cash.

The Clark brothers attempted to defraud local financial institutions and retailers of more than $1.5 million.

Both pleaded guilty in court to conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Each faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The brothers will be sentenced on October 25.

