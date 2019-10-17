WASHINGTON — Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

Local members of congress reacted to the news of Rep. Cummings's death.

Rep. Bobby Scott released the following statement:

“The passing of Congressman Cummings is a devastating loss for the Congress, Maryland and the nation. Congressman Cummings served with passion for the rule of law and always governed in a respectful manner, even when dealing with some of the most critical and controversial issues facing Congress. I have known Elijah since we were both state legislators and had the honor of working with him in Congress on many issues including legislation to expand the civil rights protections of interns in the federal workplace, preserving the independence of Administrative Law judges and writing legislation to ensure everyone has a fair shot at employment. He has been an invaluable leader in the fight for civil rights and fundamental fairness, and I was proud to call him a friend. I want to send my deepest condolences to Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, his family and loved ones.”

Congresswoman Elaine Luria posted the following statement on Facebook:

"What a tragedy for America and for Congress. Rep. Cummings simply fought for what’s right. He was a civil rights advocate who served Baltimore and the nation with distinction. My heart goes out to his family and his constituents."

Rep. Rob Wittman tweeted: "I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my colleague from Maryland, RepCummings. He will be missed, and I will keep his wife and family in my prayers through this difficult time."

Congressman A. Donald McEachin issued the following statement:

“Today we mourn the passing of a great man, a great leader and an inspiration to so many. Before I even arrived in Congress, as a member of the General Assembly, I admired Congressman Cummings. He spoke truth to power and lived his life as a beacon of honesty and honor. Whether it was calming disquieted, frustrated Baltimore residents who were rightly despondent about the death of Freddie Gray or defending his city and constituents, Congressman Cummings spoke the truth, trying to bring peaceful and fair resolution while elevating those around him.

As a young Congressman, Mr. Cummings served as an inspiration to me, his daily actions and words reminding me why we are here, always trying to make the world a better place and the country to live up to its ideals.

I miss him already and all of us will miss his powerful voice and his dedication to a better and more perfect union. His loved ones, constituents, and staff are in my prayers. Rest in Power.”

This article will be updated as more statements are released.

