NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — What do you do when you’re recently married, bogged down by school and work and not spending enough time with your spouse?

If you’re David and Dani Tippet you buy a 40 feet long bus.

“A 1990 Blue Bird All-American,” said David.

This January, the couple is taking the bus across the country to follow their own American dream.

“We’re fighting life, trying to fix cars, you name it,” said David. “Anything gets in the way of us enjoying our lives together.”

The Regent University graduates bought the bus on Facebook Marketplace, and they’ll spend the next six months renovating it to their own specifications.

The plan is to head north in the summer months and south in the winter months to avoid having to use air conditioning and heat.

“Cause we’re in a bus,” said David. “It’s hard to come by.”

The Tippetts are looking for a place to keep their bus until they take it on the road in January.

If you’d like to follow along or message them, you can visit their YouTube and Facebook pages. They’re calling the voyage “Tippy Trips - Skoolie Conversion Journey."

