NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Brewing beer is a point of pride for Smartmouth Brewery owner Porter Hardy.

“Most people in the brewing industry are doing it to pursue a passion,” said Hardy. “Most of us have left the rat race or cubicle farms at some point.”

Hardy said his favorite part about the craft brewing experience is the community.

“It's a great way to help people relax, take the edge off enjoy their day a bit, so I always feel like what we're doing is helping people enjoy their life a little more,” said Hardy.

However, there’s a cloud of uncertainty for brewery owners. Tariffs on steel and aluminum are slowly making their effects known on breweries.

Kevin O’Connor, the owner of O’Connor Brewing Company, said he’s seen a slight increase in their can costs.

Last week, Hardy received a letter from his keg supplier that said, at the moment, there aren’t price increases, but in the future there very well may be if the planned 25% tariff takes effect on January 1, 2019, or if the President imposes steeper tariffs.

Hardy said he is bracing for an increase in the cost of cans. Even a one cent increase would have a drastic impact on his company, which cans hundreds of thousands of cans of beer.

“What it would probably mean for us, as a business, is lower margins and less opportunity to expand, less opportunity to buy new equipment or improve the business in other ways,” said Hardy.

Senator Mark Warner (D) and Senator Tim Kaine have spoken out against President Trump’s trade war escalation that threatens an additional $899 million in Virginia exports.

“While we agree that we should be targeting the theft of U.S. intellectual property by China, imposing across-the-board tariffs that stick hardworking American consumers with the costs is the wrong approach,” said the Senators in a statement. “Once again, we call on this Administration to stop using as collateral some of our most vital local industries in order to pursue a reckless and dangerous trade policy.”

Hardy said at the moment, no costs will be passed on to the customer. However, if prices continue to rise, the only option would be to pass the price on to customers, which Hardy said is a “last resort.”

