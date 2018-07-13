VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- Ashley Horner has never done an Iron distance race before, let alone 50 of them.

However, this August she plans to tackle the fitness feat across 48 states in just 50 days.

“I’m always looking for something to push myself physically,” said Horner

Horner is no stranger to endurance sports, though. She recently completed a 1,300-mile bike ride from Virginia Beach to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

One time she also ran 230 miles along the western border of Haiti.

How about swimming 300 miles in the pool in just a month? She’s done it.

“I have a track record of doing what others would consider slightly crazy,” said Horner.

As much as Horner likes improving her body and mind, she also likes to make the world around her a better place.

Her 50-day excursion is all in an effort to raise money for the Maison Fortuné Orphanage Foundation based out of Haiti. Her first race will begin in the country and her last race will completed there as well.

“Nothing bad can come from this,” said Horner. “Because we all have our hearts forward and it’s for a good reason.”

