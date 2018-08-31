NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After President Donald Trump announced he is canceling the scheduled pay raise for federal workers in 2019, local lawmakers and federal workers are speaking out.

Matthew Latham works as a radiological controls technician at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He explained that he and his coworkers were looking forward to the 2.1 percent pay raise, which would keep up with inflation.

READ MORE: Trump freezes federal worker pay, citing 'serious economic conditions'

“When you're making the same every year, and you're seeing costs go up a little bit more and more, you just get a little bit more and more behind,” said Latham.

Latham said he wants to start a 529 Plan, a college education fund, for his three-year-old daughter.

“I need to be a little bit ahead of the economy in order to do things like that because when you’re trying to just make ends meet just paying bills, it’s kind of difficult,” said Latham.

However, Trump announced Thursday that the pay increases “will be set at zero” because “federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Senator Tim Kaine, as well as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, said they strongly disagree with the president.

“Yet again, this President is attacking our hardworking public servants and hurting our ability to hire and keep dedicated workers,” said Sen. Kaine. “It’s insulting to blame these unfair pay cuts on ‘economic conditions’ as President Trump’s policies have lined his own pockets and blown up the debt projections by trillions of dollars.”

Kaine’s congressional seat opponent Corey Stewart, who admitted he rarely breaks with President Trump, said, “Federal employees in Virginia wake up early, face punishing traffic and work hard to serve their nation and support their families. These workers need and deserve a pay raise.”

President Trump said the move wouldn’t hurt the country’s ability to attract and retain workers, but Latham said that’s not true.

“I would disagree with that wholeheartedly,” said Latham. “Because when we send out folks to Detroit and other places that have a lot of trained industrial workers, we can’t compete with the private sector.”

Latham added that he feels the scrapping of the pay raise leaves federal workers out in the cold.

“It’s tough being in this spot where you always have to make choices,” said Latham. “You’re always trying to get ahead but you’re just never quite there.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC