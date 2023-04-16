Local News Briefs - April 16

Stories from around our region this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Man struck, killed while walking his dog

JAMES CITY CO., Va. -- A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday night in James City County when he was hit from behind while walking his dog. A State Police spokesperson said Andrew Davis was on Fenton Mill Road at around 11:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck him and continued eastbound without stopping. VSP are asking any witnesses to come forward to help them identify the car that struck Davis, as well as the vehicle involved. Police didn't say whether the dog was also injured.





Woman shot and killed in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Norfolk early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue for a call came in around 2:10 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not porvide any other information.





Vacant home in Portsmouth destroyed by fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va., -- Portsmouth Fire crews, along with Navy Mid-Atlantic Fire, responded to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Highland Ave. involving a known vacant structure. It was fully involved in fire when they arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures. A search of the home revealed no one inside. No civilians or firefighters were injured during this incident. The cause is under investigation.





Family displaced by house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va., -- A fire in a residence on Shipyard Rd. in Chesapeake Saturday night caused smoke and fire damage. A resident called 9-1-1 after smelling something burning. Firefighters were able to rescue several pets from the home. The residence suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. There were no reports of injuries and Red Cross assistance was not requested. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.





Teen shot, wounded in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and wounded. According to a spokesperson, this happened in the 2000 block of Linster Dr. in the South Norfolk section of the city. He ws taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. No other information was provided.





Woman arrested in New Kent County for assault

NEW KENT CO., Va. -- A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged after a fight at Pine Fork Park in Quinton, VA. Several people were injured, but only one required transportation to a hospital for treatment. Several other people detained the woman until deputies arrived. The woman arrested was identified as Haley Meila Groves of Providence Forge, Va. She is currently being held with no bond, at the Henrico Regional Jail East. No other details were provided.





Man struck and killed while walking in Greenville County

GREENVILLE CO., Va. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Friday night in Greenville Co., and the driver initially fled the scene. Pedro Guzman Presencin, was walking eastbound on Brinks Road east of St. Johns Street at around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling east, which then left the scene. On Saturday, 44-year-old Lonnie Ligon of Emporia turned himself in to state police. He's been charged with felony hit and run and is being held at Southside Regional Jail with no bond.





Woman dies after crash in James City County