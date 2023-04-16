Local News Briefs - April 16

NORFOLK, Va. —
Man struck, killed while walking his dog
JAMES CITY CO., Va. -- A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday night in James City County when he was hit from behind while walking his dog. A State Police spokesperson said Andrew Davis was on Fenton Mill Road at around 11:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck him and continued eastbound without stopping. VSP are asking any witnesses to come forward to help them identify the car that struck Davis, as well as the vehicle involved. Police didn't say whether the dog was also injured.
Woman shot and killed in Ocean View
NORFOLK, Va. -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Norfolk early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue for a call came in around 2:10 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not porvide any other information.
Vacant home in Portsmouth destroyed by fire
PORTSMOUTH, Va., -- Portsmouth Fire crews, along with Navy Mid-Atlantic Fire, responded to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Highland Ave. involving a known vacant structure. It was fully involved in fire when they arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures. A search of the home revealed no one inside. No civilians or firefighters were injured during this incident. The cause is under investigation.
Family displaced by house fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va., -- A fire in a residence on Shipyard Rd. in Chesapeake Saturday night caused smoke and fire damage. A resident called 9-1-1 after smelling something burning. Firefighters were able to rescue several pets from the home. The residence suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. There were no reports of injuries and Red Cross assistance was not requested. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Teen shot, wounded in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and wounded. According to a spokesperson, this happened in the 2000 block of Linster Dr. in the South Norfolk section of the city. He ws taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. No other information was provided.
Woman arrested in New Kent County for assault
NEW KENT CO., Va. -- A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged after a fight at Pine Fork Park in Quinton, VA. Several people were injured, but only one required transportation to a hospital for treatment. Several other people detained the woman until deputies arrived. The woman arrested was identified as Haley Meila Groves of Providence Forge, Va. She is currently being held with no bond, at the Henrico Regional Jail East. No other details were provided.
Man struck and killed while walking in Greenville County
GREENVILLE CO., Va. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Friday night in Greenville Co., and the driver initially fled the scene. Pedro Guzman Presencin, was walking eastbound on Brinks Road east of St. Johns Street at around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling east, which then left the scene. On Saturday, 44-year-old Lonnie Ligon of Emporia turned himself in to state police. He's been charged with felony hit and run and is being held at Southside Regional Jail with no bond.
Woman dies after crash in James City County
JAMES CITY CO., Va. -- A woman died after a crash in James City County Friday morning, but it's unknown if her death was caused by the crash. According to a police department spokesperson this happened at around 9:20 a.m. on Mounts Bay Road near the intersection with Randolph’s Green when a 2021 Hyundai Venue that was traveling westbound on Mounts Bay Road apparently crossed the center lane and struck a 2016 Honda Civic head-on. 68-year-old Gail Sweeney of James City County, was unresponsive at the scene, but was revived with CPR. She was transported from the scene to a local hospital where she subsequently died. The other driver was injured but is expected to recover. Investigators believe Sweeney may have suffered a medical emergency, which led the crash.