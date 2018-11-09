Ahead of Hurricane Florence, cities in the Hampton Roads area are opening their parking garages for residents to get their cars away from flood-prone areas.

Norfolk

Bank Street garage, 441 Bank Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

Charlotte Street, 440 Monticello Avenue - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

City Hall South, 999 East Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

Fountain Park, 130 Bank Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

Main Street, 230 East Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

ODU garage A, 4310 Elkhorn Avenue - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11

ODU garage B, 1330 W. 43rd Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11

ODU garage C, 1067 W. 43rd Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11

ODU garage D, 1060 W. 45th Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11

ODU garage E, 5000 Bluestone Avenue - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11

Town Point, 110 West Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

Waterside, 50 Martins Lane - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

West Plume, 135 West Plume Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

York Street garage, 215 West York Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11

Portsmouth

County Garage, 200 County Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.

Harbor Court Garage, 2 Harbor Court, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.

Middle Garage, 441 Middle Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.

Water Street Garage, 500 Water Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach

9th Street garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12

31st Street Garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12

City Enter garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12

