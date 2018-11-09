Ahead of Hurricane Florence, cities in the Hampton Roads area are opening their parking garages for residents to get their cars away from flood-prone areas.
Norfolk
- Bank Street garage, 441 Bank Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Charlotte Street, 440 Monticello Avenue - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- City Hall South, 999 East Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Fountain Park, 130 Bank Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Main Street, 230 East Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- ODU garage A, 4310 Elkhorn Avenue - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11
- ODU garage B, 1330 W. 43rd Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11
- ODU garage C, 1067 W. 43rd Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11
- ODU garage D, 1060 W. 45th Street - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11
- ODU garage E, 5000 Bluestone Avenue - Free to public Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Town Point, 110 West Main Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Waterside, 50 Martins Lane - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- West Plume, 135 West Plume Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
- York Street garage, 215 West York Street - Free to public at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
Portsmouth
- County Garage, 200 County Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.
- Harbor Court Garage, 2 Harbor Court, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.
- Middle Garage, 441 Middle Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.
- Water Street Garage, 500 Water Street, open Tuesday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m.
Virginia Beach
- 9th Street garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12
- 31st Street Garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12
- City Enter garage - Free to the public noon Wednesday, Sept. 12
