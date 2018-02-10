CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — There are few pumpkins in the patch this year.

Now that the month of October is here, people may be thinking about getting their pumpkins to decorate for fall, but the wild weather we had this summer has killed much of the local crop.

According to local farmers, it’s been a tough year for the crop. Pumpkins struggle to grow in high heat and humidity. At Hickory Ridge Farm, John Pierce said his crop suffered.

“We had a very hot August and July…and rain,” said Pierce.

His wife, Robin Pierce, said John and their three sons have worked hard to grow the crop since the beginning of the summer season. They planted 8,000 seeds, but the weather took its toll on a crop that’s already difficult to maintain.

“They are hard to grow, mainly because of the humidity in this area. We had a lot of rain and a lot of hot days in the month of August, so it did make it challenging,” said Robin.

Last year, John and Robin Pierce had so many pumpkins, they couldn’t even walk through the patch without stepping on one. This time around, things are different. They have a ton of pre-picked pumpkins in front of the farm, but there are less of them in the patch for people who want to do U-pick.

“It was just a lot of heavy downpours. Every time we had a heavy downpour, we'd be really worried about how the plants did,” said John.

Bees are another reason they've seen a loss. When it's raining outside, they don’t pollinate.

“When the pumpkin's setting flowers, if the bees don't pollinate it, then it won’t turn in the pumpkin that we need it to,” said John.

Even then, on Tuesday morning, people were already visiting the farm to pick out their pumpkins. The farm’s annual fall festival has already started, and it’s going on every day through the end of October. Despite the setbacks, this farm has chosen to move forward.

“To have your yield be a little lower than you would like it to be is definitely a disappointment, but it’s also something that you prepare for mentally,” said Robin Pierce.

She said the weather is out of their control.

“With all of those variables, we feel blessed to have the pumpkins that we do,” said Robin Pierce.

To learn more about the Fall Festival at Hickory Ridge Farm, click here.

