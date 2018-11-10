NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — With all the damage from Hurricane Michael, local Red Cross volunteers are headed south to help.

"We had about a dozen deploy yesterday and today and we got about ten more to deploy in the next coming days," said Kevin Gaydosh with the Red Cross.

Gaydosh said they've got more people on deck.

"Eventually, based on the need, we'll respond in kind to whatever volunteer needs when they're called on," said Gaydosh.

The needs can range for the volunteers.

"They'll be distributing food. They'll be helping with shelter operations There will be disaster mental health counselors helping with the victims," he said.

Even with dozens headed down to Florida, there will still be plenty of help locally should Hampton Roads need volunteers.

"There will be enough volunteers locally to handle any type of local disasters that may come as a result of what we feel," said Gaydosh.

