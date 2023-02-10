The state of local retail is showing promise, thanks to online shopping

The pandemic forced local small businesses to adapt and dive into the world of e-commerce by setting up social media accounts and online shopping websites.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Retail is alive and well in Virginia.

Soaring inflation, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption have posed adversity for businesses — despite all of it, retail in Virginia is poised for growth.

At least that’s what a new report from the Retail Alliance in Norfolk shows.

During the pandemic, local businesses took a big hit as consumers stayed at home and relied on online shopping for just about everything.

But that’s also the reason many small businesses are now trending up — they were forced to adapt and dive into the world of e-commerce by setting up social media accounts and online shopping websites.

It’s not just Amazon and Walmart controlling the online experience these days.

According to the Alliance’s State of Retail report, there’s a trend of retailers offering a dual approach to reaching consumers that’s helping them compete with major retailers.

Bricks and clicks, as they call it, give consumers all the convenience of browsing for products online with the bonus of being able to see those items in person at a brick-and-mortar store. It’s something Amazon can’t offer.

51% of the 30,000 consumers surveyed say not having the option to shop in person is a huge drawback for a company.

It would explain our recent reports on alternate shopping experiences like the Selden Market and the Mic, both in Norfolk, seeing success.

People also like the idea of supporting smaller, community-focused companies, according to a major global study by Zeno Group. It found people are four to six times more likely to purchase from a company that’s purpose-driven, often local.