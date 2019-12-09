NORFOLK, Va. — Concerns keep growing about the dangers of vaping.



On Wednesday, President Trump announced the federal government intends to ban all flavored e-cigarettes except tobacco.

The proposed policy comes amid growing calls from health officials calling youth vaping an epidemic.

Data from the Food and Drug Administration showed from 2017 to 2018, E-cigarette use among high school students increased by 78%



The use of flavors also increased from 61% in 2017 to 68% in 2018.

But not everyone agrees with banning flavored e-cigarettes.

Christopher Ebilane, the owner of E-Cig City in Virginia Beach said the ban would hurt his bottom line. Ebilane said the flavored liquids account for more than 85% of his sales.

“It’s a very strong possibility I might go out of business,” said Ebilane.

Ebilane said the ban could create a black market for the products. He also argued many of his customers turn to vaping in order to wean themselves off cigarettes. Ebilane said vaping helped him stop using cigarettes during his time in the military.

“I was smoking since I was 14, I was up to two packs a day, smoking. I quit first day I bought a vape,” said Ebilane.

Over at the Allusive Cloud Factory in Norfolk, Kyle Kleinknight, another vape shop owner, is also worried about the ban.

“We are gonna suffer massively,” said Kleinknight.

He said most of his customers come in specifically for the flavored liquids.

“That’s an appeal for adults, 'cause they don't want something that tastes like tobacco. They don't want that craving,” said Kleinknight.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 450 people have developed severe illnesses linked to vaping. Six vaping-related deaths have been reported in people have died in the states of California, Oregon, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) surveyed young people about why they use e-cigarettes. More than 80% cited it’s because they like the flavors.



“I acknowledge that teen vaping is a problem,” said Ebilane. “But I think it's on the parents.”

Until the ban is implemented, Ebilane said he'll continue business as usual.



Meanwhile, the CDC is investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have vaped.

So far in the initial findings, investigators haven't been able to pinpoint a single product or substance common to the illnesses, but many of the cases involved the use of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in e-cigarettes.

Alex M. Azar, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services said if flavored e-cigarettes are banned, companies could apply for FDA permission to re-enter the market, but in order to receive clearance from the FDA, the company would have to prove the products provide a health benefit.

On Wednesday, Azar it could be weeks or months before the ban is finalized and implemented.



