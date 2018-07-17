NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Local and state leaders are brainstorming ways to lower the eviction rate in Hampton Roads.

A recent report in the New York Times shows the Hampton Roads area has one of the highest levels of eviction judgments in the nation.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax joined a round-table discussion in Newport News to address the issues.

One after another, leaders shared suggestions and solutions.

Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Chesapeake was in the top ten cities on the list, based on data from 2016.

“It was alarming and we wanted to drill down,” Fairfax said.

Suggestions to lower eviction rates included needing higher paying jobs, more affordable and subsidized housing, to more funding for housing programs.

A representative from the Virginia Poverty Law Center asked is there a way we can enhance the rights of tenants so they're given more opportunities when they do face a problem and fall behind in their rent.

“We want to make sure families have help and hope,” Fairfax said.

Everyone in the roundtable agreed, the good thing about the New York Times study is it's bringing them together to discuss this issue and work towards solutions.

Lieutenant Governor Fairfax said they’ll continue this discussion and create some policy and legislative proposals to take to the general assembly so they can really start to turn this issue around.

