NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Lyft is providing free rides for residents heading to official evacuation shelters, according to Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

To use the free ride promo — up to $15 — use code VAFLORENCE18. The promo is valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Here's a list of shelters available during Hurricane Florence in Virginia, North Carolina:

NORTH CAROLINA:

Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters

does not open any pre-storm shelters Dare County : Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Gatesville : Gates County High School (88 US Hwy 158) opening at 5 p.m. on Wed.

: Gates County High School (88 US Hwy 158) opening at 5 p.m. on Wed. Elizabeth City: No shelters announced

VIRGINIA:

Chesapeake: As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening

As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening Gloucester County : Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m.

: Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m. Hampton : Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets)

: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets) James City County : Shelter openings can be found on their Facebook page.

: Shelter openings can be found on their Facebook page. Newport News: Shelters opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at noon Denbigh High School, General, (259 Denbigh Blvd.) Medically High School, Medical and General, (275 Menchville Rd) Warwick High School, General and pets, (51 Copeland Lane)

Shelters opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at noon Norfolk : City shelters to open Wednesday, September 12, at 1 p.m. More information is available on Norfolk's Facebook page.

: City shelters to open Wednesday, September 12, at 1 p.m. More information is available on Norfolk's Facebook page. Portsmouth : All opening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 I.C. Norcom High School, Medical, (1901 London Blvd.) Wilson High School, General, (1401 Elmhurst Lane) Churchland Middle, Dog and Cat, (4051 River Shore Road)

: All opening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 Suffolk : Shelters are not open.

: Shelters are not open. Virginia Beach : Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday: Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd) Corporate Landing Middle School (1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy) Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Rd) Fieldhouse (Medically friendly shelter) – (2020 Landstown Centre Way)

: Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday: Virginia Beach : Shelters opening Friday morning: Landstown High School (2001 Concert Dr) Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Dr) Tallwood High School (1668 Kempsville Rd)

: Shelters opening Friday morning: York County: Tabb High School (4431 Big Bethel Road) opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC