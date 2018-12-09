NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Lyft is providing free rides for residents heading to official evacuation shelters, according to Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
To use the free ride promo — up to $15 — use code VAFLORENCE18. The promo is valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Here's a list of shelters available during Hurricane Florence in Virginia, North Carolina:
NORTH CAROLINA:
- Currituck County does not open any pre-storm shelters
- Dare County: Knightdale High School located at 1001 Bryan Caulk Lane (Pet-Friendly) opening Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
- Gatesville: Gates County High School (88 US Hwy 158) opening at 5 p.m. on Wed.
- Elizabeth City: No shelters announced
VIRGINIA:
- Chesapeake: As a last resort, shelters will open Wednesday evening
- Gloucester County: Peasley Middle School, Route 606 (Ark Road) and Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road) in Sassafras. Opening Thursday at 6 a.m.
- Hampton: Phenix School, 1061 Big Bethel Rd, 23666 (General Public, Medical Needs); Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road (Residents with Pets)
- James City County: Shelter openings can be found on their Facebook page.
- Newport News: Shelters opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at noon
- Denbigh High School, General, (259 Denbigh Blvd.)
- Medically High School, Medical and General, (275 Menchville Rd)
- Warwick High School, General and pets, (51 Copeland Lane)
- Norfolk: City shelters to open Wednesday, September 12, at 1 p.m. More information is available on Norfolk's Facebook page.
- Portsmouth: All opening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12
- I.C. Norcom High School, Medical, (1901 London Blvd.)
- Wilson High School, General, (1401 Elmhurst Lane)
- Churchland Middle, Dog and Cat, (4051 River Shore Road)
- Suffolk: Shelters are not open.
- Virginia Beach: Shelters opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday:
- Kellam High School (2665 W Neck Rd)
- Corporate Landing Middle School (1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy)
- Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Rd)
- Fieldhouse (Medically friendly shelter) – (2020 Landstown Centre Way)
- Virginia Beach: Shelters opening Friday morning:
- Landstown High School (2001 Concert Dr)
- Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Dr)
- Tallwood High School (1668 Kempsville Rd)
- York County: Tabb High School (4431 Big Bethel Road) opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
