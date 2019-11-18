NORFOLK, Va. — The MacArthur Center is welcoming four-legged friends to the mall for photos with St. Nick!

The event will be held on December 1 and 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All dogs and cats are welcome to attend with their owners. Early registration started at 5:30 p.m. on Level One at the N1 Entrance near Kay Jewelers.

Humans are welcome to join their furry friend in the photos with Santa.

There are several Santa photo packages available for purchase. This purr-fect event is sponsored by the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center.

