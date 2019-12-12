VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking all Virginia drivers to be safe this holiday season. They are reminding everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their plans include alcohol, so they are sure to get home safely.

MADD Virginia is promoting the Tie One On For Safety (TOOFS) campaign. TOOFS is designed to remind drivers – this holiday season and always – to plan ahead for a safe ride home if their festivities include alcohol.

MADD said drunk driving remains the leading killer on U.S. roads, and the risks rise dramatically between Thanksgiving and New Year.

From 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve 2018, 1,068 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, 29% of all traffic deaths. Last year in Virginia, there were 895 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 18 deaths and 510 injuries between Thanksgiving Eve and New Year's Day.

Throughout Virginia and nationwide, law enforcement will be working tirelessly this holiday season to protect the public from drunk driving through the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Checkpoint Strikeforce enforcement efforts. We want to publicly acknowledge their work.