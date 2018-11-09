Now is the time to get prepared before hurricane Florence arrives. And you may be wondering what to do if you or a loved one is on several medications or on an oxygen machine.

Call in a refill on any medications you'll need immediately. Make sure to pick it up before Thursday.

If you or a loved one is on oxygen, know that you could lose power. You need to ask for emergency bottles of oxygen. And again, you need to do that now.

You also may need to evacuate due to flooding or power outage or a fallen tree. make a list of medications and dosages you take right now. This way, when it's time to leave, you can pick it up and go as soon as possible.

