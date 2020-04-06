Making a Mark: Peninsula nonprofit helps provide affordable housing for people in need

The Housing Development Corporation of Hampton Roads is helping people who have lost jobs during the pandemic. They want to "rebuild lives, one home at a time."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia's economy hard, and with many people out of jobs, some Hampton Roads residents potentially face losing their home.

Through the pandemic, Sister David Ann Niski has been working as hard as ever to provide affordable housing for people in need. She oversees operations for the Housing Development Corporation of Hampton Roads.

"Homelessness is never going to be ended until there is enough affordable housing," Sister Niski said. "And right now, there is not enough affordable housing."

As communities shelter in place, the nonprofit is working to acquire more homes.

"We're in the process now of getting our thirteenth house," said Sister Niski. "And we want to be able to move ahead to get money in order to buy our fourteenth house."

During the crisis, the group is reaching out to tenants to ensure their well-being and offer assistance with home repairs.

"We're really trying to maintain the quality of their housing and to make sure that they are feeling comfortable and secure in their housing," said Sister Niski.

The organization needs donations, partners, and skilled volunteers to continue helping people obtain a stable place to live during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If a family or an individual can be stabilized in housing, then all of the other things that they need can fall in place," said Sister Niski. "So for us, it really is a matter of rebuilding lives one home at a time."

