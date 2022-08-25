MAKING A MARK: PRA Group launches employee resource group for women

PRA Group launched an employee resource group in April to make the workplace more inclusive and support professional development.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk-based company is on a mission to empower its employees.

Non-performing loans purchaser PRA Group launched the Women in Business Advocates Employee Resource Group in April.

"This is a way to not only promote equality, but to also promote employee engagement," said Connie O’Brien, senior vice president of marketing and digital operations.

O'Brien describes the employee resource group as "a group of women and men who are working to build their leadership and new skills through mentorship, engagement through meetings, as well as networking."

Lauren Partin is senior vice president of finance and investor relations. She said the group is a supportive community for women throughout the company.

"PRA always has valued doing things the right way for the right reason for the long term, and an essential part of that is focusing on creating an equitable and inclusive environment," Partin said.

Talent Development Specialist Gabriela Ortega said the group resulted from feedback from employees on the company's working culture.

"We actually have the diversity and inclusion steering committee," Ortega said.

"We kind [of] had that conversation of, 'Okay, how can we start building this based on our employees' needs? And as a committee, we discussed, you know, multiple opportunities for our company to be more inclusive and more diverse."

O'Brien said she believes the initiative is part of PRA group's ongoing commitment to workplace equity.

"[PRA Group is] making sure that every woman feels as though there's gender equality at PRA Group, and that they feel as though they're being put forth for any positions where they have the same qualifications as a man," O'Brien explained.