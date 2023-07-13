Entrepreneur in Suffolk teaches women to invest in real estate

Danita Hayes designed the "Women Flip Houses, Too" coaching program to teach women the ins and outs of the real estate investment industry.

Danita Hayes traded a corporate career for full-time real estate entrepreneurship 12 years ago and now she's teaching other women how to change their lives through flipping houses.

"I ended up getting my broker's license, opening a real estate firm," Hayes said. "Real estate has just been my passion. It's been my heart."

Hayes owns Global Home Investors and co-owns Victory Allegiance Realty and Wall Street Cafe.

Now, she's grooming the next wave of women business owners.

"Women Flip Houses, Too is a coaching program that teaches women how to invest in real estate so that they can build wealth through real estate and leave a legacy for their families," Hayes said.

Through training, networking, and resources, the program breaks down real estate concepts and strategies and fosters a safe space for women to learn.

"The space that I've created is a no-judgment zone, a place where women can feel comfortable, where they can connect with each other," Hayes said.

"I think a lot of women are just probably intimidated by it and not really understanding. But once you educate yourself and you understand, it's nothing to be intimidated about," Hayes said. "Stop allowing fear to paralyze you from doing the things that you want to do or what God has placed in your heart to do."

Hayes said house flipping is helping her achieve financial goals and she wants more women to be able to do the same.

"You can build a portfolio of real estate properties, and you're getting passive income every single month," Hayes said.

"I won't sit here and tell you that it was all lollipops and rainbows because it wasn't," Hayes said. "The biggest thing is just never quit. Because if you stop, then you fail... We're all there to learn and to earn together."