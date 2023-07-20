Virginia Beach cosmetologist teaches the next generation of beauty professionals

Cosmetologist Faith Johnson used the pandemic as motivation to launch her beauty academy. Now, she's helping a new wave of entrepreneurs reach their goals, too.

In a time of uncertainty, cosmetologist Faith Johnson took a leap of faith.

"I had already had the [F.J.] Beauty Studios," Johnson said. "And then, boom, a month, later, pandemic."

But Johnson said she pushed through major setbacks from COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions to cultivate a dream.

"God gave me a blueprint for a school, and I followed it, and here I am," Johnson said.

Last fall, she opened the doors to F.J. Beauty Academy in Virginia Beach.

"I wanted to be a positive influence over those up-and-coming beauty industry professionals to say, 'Hey, we're going to come back, we're going to come back strong,'" Johnson said.

The academy includes a 1,500-hour cosmetology program that covers topics like hair design, nail and skin care, and salon management.

"How would you start your business? How would you build a brand?", Johnson said. "My program offers that, the tools, the tangible items that's needed in place to actually help them to be successful outside of just taking a state board test."

Students also get to see what they're learning in action.

"We have beauty industry professionals inside of [the F.J. Beauty] suites that are already licensed," Johnson said. "Those mentors step over [to the academy next door] and they help within the school."

"Also, students can come right next door and shadow these professionals that are already doing what it is that they want to do," Johnson said.

She wants the program to build on the resilience of the beauty industry while helping new professionals become a cut above the rest.

"You have to have that servant spirit to even execute what it is that you have creatively come up with," Johnson said. "I want to make sure that we still held on to some of those things that brought us here while still creating a new, modern way to do things."

F.J. Beauty Studios & Academy is located at 4221 Pleasant Valley Road, Unit 127 in Virginia Beach.

The first class of the academy graduates Saturday, July 22.

The next class starts on September 18. Registration is open now, and you may be able to sign up after the program begins if spots are available.

For more information, call 844-FJ-SALON (844-357-2566) or visit the F.J. Beauty Studios & Academy website.