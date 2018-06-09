VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — Christopher Schmidt, the ex-husband accused of arranging a murder-for-hire plot on his wife is not getting out of jail on bond.

That was the ruling Thursday from a Virginia Beach judge. Lois Schmidt's family burst into sighs of relief when the decision was made.

"He's not a risk of flight, and he's not a danger to the community," said Schmidt’s attorney, James Broccoletti.

While the judge said the 46-year-old might not be a danger, he said he's an extreme flight risk. Schmidt is from Florida, and he was arrested fourteen years after the killings.

Back then, police found Lois and her son, Jonathan shot dead in their Virginia Beach home. Lois' brother was wounded, a family pet was shot dead, and the home was set on fire.

Prosecutors said Schmidt hired Richard Stoner to carry out the deed, but Schmidt had a temper and bad history with Lois.

"We're preparing for the opportunity to challenge the case,” Broccoletti said.

Schmidt plans to plead not guilty. He was pinned to the case after prosecutors said Stoner gave and more than a 250-page confession.

Court Documents said police searched Stoner's phone for evidence.

Prosecutors claim there is proof of communication between the two men and that Schmidt made online searches about a weapon.

"Obviously, it's a tragic situation with his wife and misses his family. He misses his daughter greatly. Those things weigh on him heavily, but he knows it's going to be a long road," Broccoletti said.

