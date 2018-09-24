NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The man accused of murdering his wife by setting her on fire appeared in Norfolk court today for his preliminary hearing.

The 58-year-old suspect, Delano Grangruth, faces arson and second-degree murder charges after detectives found his wife, 61-year-old Kathleen Grangruth, dead inside their home in April.

READ MORE: Court documents: Man confessed he set his wife on fire in Norfolk murder

RELATED: Elderly woman found dead inside her Norfolk home, husband charged with murder

In court Monday, Norfolk Homicide Detective Bill Cogswell testified and said after authorities took Grangruth into custody, Grangruth waived his Miranda Rights and confessed how he killed his wife.

Cogswell said Grangruth told detectives that he and his wife argued over money for three days and then Kathleen threatened to tell her psychologist that Grangruth abused her. Grangruth said he went into a drunken rage, pour lawn mower accelerant on his wife, lit her on fire and ran away.

Grangruth’s attorney Brett Lucas spoke to 13NewsNow about Cogwell’s account of Grangruth’s statement to police.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I have no issue with his paraphrase but it’s not what Mr. Grangruth said,” said Lucas.

When asked what Mr. Grangruth said, Lucas replied, “Oh, I can’t tell you that.”

During the court hearing, Lucas raised fourth amendment issues, stating the officers didn’t have a search warrant to enter the home. The Commonwealth’s attorney objected and the judge agreed, stating the detectives don’t need a search warrant for an active homicide investigation.

“The judge got it wrong on sustaining that objection,” said Lucas. “I should have been allowed to inquire into entering the house and the search warrant and those kinds of issues but in reality, that's once again an issue for another judge in another court.”

The judge called the evidence presented in court “very difficult to look at” and certified both charges to the grand jury.

“This is a pretty gruesome situation,” said Lucas. “And we're just going to have to take it one step at a time, get our rulings and kind of decide as we go, how we're going to deal with this situation.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC