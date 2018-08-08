PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) — Portsmouth police are investigating a late night shooting in the 1800 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Tuesday night at 11:25 PM, someone called 9-1-1 about a shooting on Lasalle Avenue by Randolph Street.

Officers found a man and a woman who had both been shot in the lower body. Medics rushed both victims to the hospital.

At this time, police have not released the extent of the victims' injuries or a motive in the case.

