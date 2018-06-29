CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- An alleged thief caught on camera stealing a tip jar out of a Chesapeake restaurant has been caught, according to police.

The crime occurred at the Pirates Cove Restaurant two weeks ago. The money in the jar was meant for the restaurant’s pregnant hostess, Savanah Nuzzo, who was saving up for baby supplies.

“She works so hard. She is having a child in a couple of months, she busts her butt for us all day,” said server Tyler Hampton.

The thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing the tip jar that had about $30.

“It happened right in front of me. He asked to place a go-to order, then he was looking at the menu. I turned around for a second, and then he slammed the menu down and grabbed the jar and ran out,” said Nuzzo.

The entire Pirates Cove staff was in disbelief, and they wanted the thief to walk the plank.

“I was hoping he would get caught, so he wouldn’t keep doing this to more people,” said Nuzzo.

The news of the bizarre crime quickly spread among The Cove’s loyal swashbucklers.

“I had 20 tables at least, ‘did you guys catch the guy yet, did you hear anything, is there anything I can do to help,’” said Hampton.

Pirates Cove owner, John Tillery, posted the suspect’s picture on social media.

“Probably had about two dozen people call in and tell us who he was and turned the information over to the police,” said Tillery.

On Wednesday James Stephens of Chesapeake was arrested and charged with petty larceny.

“We hope that through this process he learns that he needs to change his ways and get on the right road, and maybe this will be the thing that wakes him up,” said Tillery.

As for Nuzzo, since the theft, her new tip jar has become quite the treasure chest.

“All these people raised so much more money for me and donated so much more money to me that was in the tip jar, which I am so thankful for. Some woman called today and wants to donate a maternity shoot to me, it’s just really nice,” said Nuzzo.

