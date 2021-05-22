x
Man arrested in connection with 61-year-old Chesapeake woman's death

Chesapeake Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Raheem Lamont Cherry in the death of 61-year-old Laura Miles.
Credit: Chesapeake Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police Detectives have arrested and criminally charged a man in connection with the death of a missing Chesapeake woman. 

Saturday, police said they charged 19-year-old Raheem Lamont Cherry in the death of 61-year-old Laura Miles.

Cherry faces several charges, including first degree murder, robbery and abduction. He's currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail. 

Miles was found dead in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road on Monday, May 17. Police declared her death a homicide. 

The investigation is ongoing.