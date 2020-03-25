Man charged after crash involving Virginia State Police trooper in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police say one of their troopers was involved in a crash in Sussex County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on I-95, south of Route 602. The trooper was in his car on a closed median on I-95 when he was struck by a pick-up truck.
Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck, Jerry Lee Vick, lost control of his car, ran off the road and struck the trooper's car from behind.
Mr. Vick and the trooper both suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. Vick was charged with reckless driving.