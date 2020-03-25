Man charged after crash involving Virginia State Police trooper in Sussex County

A man was charged with reckless driving after he struck a Virginia State Police car on I-95 in Sussex County.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police say one of their troopers was involved in a crash in Sussex County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-95, south of Route 602. The trooper was in his car on a closed median on I-95 when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck, Jerry Lee Vick, lost control of his car, ran off the road and struck the trooper's car from behind.