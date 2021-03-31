Man charged after deadly accidental shooting in Smithfield

Police interviewed three people who were with the victim and learned the shooting was accidental. An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police made an arrest following a late-night accidental shooting in Smithfield that ended up claiming someone's life.

Someone called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night to tell police about gunfire near a Royal Farms convenience store. A second caller told dispatch that the victim was at the police department.

Officers were sent there where they found the victim and three other people.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but he passed away. Police interviewed the three people at the scene and learned the shooting was accidental.

Charges are pending for 18-year-old Charles Wills who will reportedly face an involuntary manslaughter charge.