Man charged in deadly JEB Little Creek-Fort Story crash appears at preliminary hearing

Nathaniel Campbell was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he sped onto the base and hit a Navy patrol vehicle, killing a sailor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of driving onto JEB Little Creek-Fort Story and crashing into a Navy vehicle, killing a master at arms, appeared in court Friday for his preliminary hearing.

Nathaniel Campbell was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the deadly collision last November.

Authorities say Campbell sped through the gates of the base and slammed into a Navy patrol vehicle, which killed 23-year-old Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.

Police say he was able to enter the base using the wrong traffic lane. Court documents also revealed that Campbell was driving at 81 miles per hour before the crash.

In Friday's hearing, Campbell's attorney didn't dispute that Campbell was speeding, but claimed that mental health contributed to the incident. The defense said that Campbell didn't take his medication the day he drove onto the base.

Six witnesses testified at the hearing, several of whom said Campbell wasn't supposed to be there that day.