Man charged with DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Hampton

Ronald Krenisky, 59, of Hampton, was thrown from his car when it collided with an SUV. He died instantly. The driver of the SUV is facing a DUI charge.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 32-year-old Hampton man is facing a DUI charge in connection with a late-night crash Saturday that left one person dead.

The deadly wreck happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. on Victoria Boulevard near Catalpa Avenue.

Emergency crews and police officers arrived at the scene, they found a four-door sedan and an SUV had collided in the road.

The man in the sedan was thrown from the car and died instantly.

He's been identified at Ronald Krenisky, 59, of Hampton.

Two other people were taken to the hospital. One of them has serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Reginald L. Harris, was arrested on scene and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Additional charges are pending.