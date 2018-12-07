VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was arrested and charged with DUI after a hit-and-run accident involving multiple cars on Holland Road Wednesday, MPO Linda Kuehn said.

Terrence Darrell Cooper, 33, of Virginia Beach, was charged with DUI, obstructing justice, felony hit-and-run and three counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Around 3:03 p.m., parts of Holland Road were closed following the crash that appeared to involve multiple cars.

Kuehn confirmed it was a hit-and-run accident with personal injury.

Three people were taken to a local hospital including Cooper who had minor injuries, Kuehn said.

Cooper fled on foot after the accident and into a nearby establishment at 3446 Holland Road, where officers attempted to place him into custody, she said.

He resisted arrest and an officer used pepper spray. Cooper and an officer were treated on scene for exposure to pepper spray, Kuehn said.

Witnesses stood by and watched as it unfolded.

"There's three or four vehicles demolished over there," said a man who watched it happen.

Cars at the scene were bashed in, and from the sidewalk, you could see people treated for injuries.

"One guy's just left on a stretcher and there are some people with neck braces. He done some damage and he hurt some people," the witness said.

However, on the scene, 13News Now saw someone put in handcuffs and multiple witnesses did, too.

"He got out and ran into here! And thank gosh those gentleman saw him run in here because they would've had no idea," a woman at the scene said.

Some of the vehicles hit were parked at a shopping center.

