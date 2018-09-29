A man said a misunderstanding ruined his day at Northwest River Park in Chesapeake.

Sid Tatem was drinking kombucha with his grandkids when he said park ranger made him dump it out, thinking it was an alcoholic drink. Kombucha is a fermented tea drink.

Tatem was celebrating his 60th birthday last Sunday, after having visited his father at a cemetery in Currituck County.

"Then we stopped by the park on the way home to have a picnic lunch," he said.

The pit stop in Chesapeake before heading home to Raleigh is when the unexpected happened.

"I had some homebrewed kombucha. We were at the park for 45 minutes when a ranger came up and really sternly asked what we were drinking," Tatem said.

A kombucha homebrewer for 10 years, he said he explained to the ranger what it was and because it's a fermented beverage, there are low traces of alcohol in it.

"He got really upset and told me that I could be arrested for contributing to the delinquency of my underage grandchildren," he told 13News Now.

A city spokesperson said Tatem and his grandsons left on their own after dumping out the kombucha.

The city issued this statement to 13News Now:

On Sunday evening, a Park Ranger at the Northwest River Park observed 3 males, one of whom was drinking from an unlabeled brown bottle. The Ranger approached the group and the older male told him it was home-brewed kombucha, a fermented green tea that the male said was at least 2% alcohol. (City Code Section 50-20 prohibits "any alcoholic beverage of any kind at any time" on park property. Va. Code Section 4.1-100 defines "alcoholic beverages" as a beverage containing 0.5% or more of alcohol by volume.) Because of this admission that the beverage was at least 2% alcohol, the Park Ranger considered it to be an alcoholic beverage and therefore illegal to possess on park property. The male was advised of the violation and was told the drink could not be in the park. The 3 males left the park at their own choosing.

"Being fermented, it can develop alcohol so we have to be really strict about it. We have to send it off to get tested like beer and wine," said Nikki Hopkins, who owns the Red Mushroom Brewing Company in Norfolk that makes kombucha.

She said they make sure all of their products are less than 0.5 percent alcohol, which is required by the state.

"If you homebrew, you might not want to let it go for so long because once it starts tasting vinegary, it's got alcohol," she said.

Hopkins said for homebrewers, it could be harder to tell how much alcohol is in your kombucha if you don't get it lab tested. She recommends paying the money to get it tested so you are surer the alcohol percentage in your kombucha.

Sid said he's never gotten his test, but he's confident it is the same as store-bought kombucha because he's never felt an effect similar to alcoholic beverages from drinking it.

From this experience, he hopes people can be more educated on the beverage.

