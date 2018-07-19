NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police were on North Military Highway near Virginia Beach Boulevard at late Wednesday night after a vehicle hit 39-year-old Jonathan Justice who was on foot. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Justice died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old James Thompson, stayed on the scene. After investigating, police charged Thompson with driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

James Thompson_1532030254587.png.jpg

Thompson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

