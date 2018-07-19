NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police were on North Military Highway near Virginia Beach Boulevard at late Wednesday night after a vehicle hit 39-year-old Jonathan Justice who was on foot. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Justice died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old James Thompson, stayed on the scene. After investigating, police charged Thompson with driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

Thompson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC