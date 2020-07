Police officers said a bicyclist died after a car hit him on a stretch of Blackwater Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said a bicyclist died after a car struck him Sunday night.

It happened in the 4800 block of Blackwater Rd. just before 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was heading southbound on Blackwater Road. A 2005 Toyota Camry, which also was traveling southbound, struck him. He died there.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Camry was hurt.