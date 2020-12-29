Man dead after farm equipment accident in Northampton County

A 24-year-old man died after a farm equipment accident in Eastville.

EASTVILLE, Va. — Northampton County authorities said they found a man dead at the scene of a farm equipment accident Monday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the area of 18248 Lankford Highway, Eastville to help out first responders who were already at the scene of the accident.

Gregory Louis Mast, 24, of Townsend was dead when they arrived.

No other details have been released at this time, including what kind of farm equipment caused the accident.