PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are working to learn more about what caused a man to drive off the interstate and crash his car, causing a deadly accident on I-264 overnight.

State Police tell us that they were called to a crash at I-264 eastbound and Victory Boulevard just after midnight on Tuesday.

Officers learned that the driver of the car, 61-year-old Michael M. Lewis, ran off the road and struck a tree. His car then caught fire and he died inside.

Police don't believe speed was a factor in the incident, but they're working to learn if alcohol did contribute to the crash.

Mr. Lewis wasn't wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

RELATED: Plane crashes into home in Prince George's County, 1 dead

RELATED: Car hits two men in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Newport News

RELATED: K-9 helps track down man accused of stealing appliances from new homes