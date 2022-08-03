Man dies after car crash in Sussex County

When emergency services arrived, a Sussex County deputy and members of the Stoney Creek Fire Department attempted CPR on the driver, but he died at the scene.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about rising gas prices that aired on March 8, 2022.

Virginia State Police investigated a car crash that happened on March 14 and killed a man.

A statement from VSP said that police were called at 10:27 p.m. about a single car crash on Palestine Road, which is east of Concord Sappony Road.

When emergency services arrived, a Sussex County deputy and members of the Stoney Creek Fire Department attempted CPR on the driver, but he died at the scene.

He's been identified as Ronald Richard Blythe, 60, from Stoney Creek.

An investigation revealed that Blythe, the only one in the car, was driving his 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree.