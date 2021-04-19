Man dies after car crashes into trees in Suffolk

A city spokesperson said the accident happened on Route 164 westbound near Bridge Road northbound at 1 a.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old man dead early Monday morning.

A spokesperson said the accident happened on Route 164 westbound near Bridge Road northbound at 1 a.m.

Investigators said the car apparently went off the roadway and hit several trees before stopping.

The driver, 29-year-old Brandon Larelle Kelly, died at the scene.