Man dies after car crashes into trees in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old man dead early Monday morning.
A spokesperson said the accident happened on Route 164 westbound near Bridge Road northbound at 1 a.m.
Investigators said the car apparently went off the roadway and hit several trees before stopping.
The driver, 29-year-old Brandon Larelle Kelly, died at the scene.
Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue are still investigating the crash. They haven't determined yet what caused the crash.