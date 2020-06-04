Man dies following crash in Norfolk that injured three people

One man died and another is still in critical condition at the hospital after a car crash on Chesapeake Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a serious two-vehicle crash that killed one man and landed two others in the hospital over the weekend.

Officers were sent to the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday where they found three people suffering from injuries.

Both drivers and one passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The passenger, who authorities identified as 59-year-old Lester Toliver, died shortly after he arrived at the hospital. The driver of the car Toliver was riding in is in critical condition.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the sedan occupied by Mr. Toliver crossed over Chesapeake Blvd. onto Middleton Place and was struck by an SUV that was traveling south on Chesapeake Blvd.