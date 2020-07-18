Man dies in accident on I-64 after driver loses control and flips vehicle

The accident in Newport News resulted in the driver being charged with reckless driving. Other charges are pending.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed and two other people were hospitalized after an early morning accident in Newport News.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle being driven by 21-year-old Denezel Antonio Carter was traveling westbound on Interstate 64, east of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News when it drifted off the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail and flipped onto its roof.

Carter and a female passenger were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A male passenger in the vehicle was killed on impact.

Carter - a Newport News resident - was charged with reckless driving. He may face further charges once the Commonwealth's Attorney reviews the incident.