Man dies in single-vehicle accident Saturday night in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A man died in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night in Gloucester County.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this happened at around 11 p.m on Route 641 (Tidemill Rd.).

Their initial investigation indicates that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Trak, who they identified as 46-year-old Daniel Dix of Gloucester Point, was traveling westbound on Route 641, east of Route 17, when he ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Police said Dix was not wearing a safety belt and was killed on impact. They said speed was a contributing factor, but that they didn't yet know if alcohol was also a factor.