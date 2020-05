Someone called police and told them there was a suspicious vehicle on Girl Scout Road. When officers got there, they found a man dead in the car.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have launched an undetermined death investigation after finding a man dead in a car Friday morning.

Someone called police around 8:13 a.m. saying they spotted a suspicious car in the 4000 block of Girl Scout Road.

When officers got there, they found an unresponsive man in the car.