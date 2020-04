State Police troopers were sent to I-64 near Tidewater Drive in Norfolk where they found a car on the shoulder of the interstate and man dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — State Police say a man died after they were called to a medical emergency on I-64 in Norfolk.

Authorities were dispatched to I-64 westbound east of Tidewater Drive. When they got to the scene, they found a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz on the shoulder of the interstate with minor damage.

The driver of that vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Newport News, was found dead.