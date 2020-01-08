Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in water off Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police said the man may have had some sort of medical emergency, which caused him to lose consciousness while swimming.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was pulled from the surf off of 9th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Saturday afternoon. According to a police department spokesperson, he lost consciousness while swimming.

Police, EMS, and Lifeguards responded and provided life-saving services to the adult male.

The spokesperson said their initial investigation indicates that the man may have had some sort of medical emergency, which caused him to lose consciousness.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition.