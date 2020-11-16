Man in custody after suspicious package left on neighbor's driveway

The man's home is being searched by authorities for possible 'destructive' devices and/or components.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and his home is being searched after police say he left a suspicious package on a neighbor's driveway.

Police and the fire department were called to the 200 block of Old Cart Road just before 10 a.m. Monday. A woman reported her neighbor had left a suspicious bag in her driveway.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the man had a military background and may be suffering from mental health issues. He was taken into custody for evaluation.

The suspicious bag was ultimately cleared and nothing suspicious was found inside it.

The man's home is currently being searched for possible destructive devices and/or components, which may be related to his military service.

Authorities contacted nearby residents, asking that they shelter in place while the search is ongoing.