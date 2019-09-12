NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Norfolk on Monday.

Norfolk Police Department said a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Emergency Communications received the 911 about the shooting around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy in Norfolk shot on Lafayette Boulevard

RELATED: Woman dies after being hit by car in Norfolk, driver charged with hit and run