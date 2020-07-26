x
Man injured during Eden Way shooting in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police say his injuries may be life-threatening.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Eden Way N. in Chesapeake.

Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported hearing gunshots at around 8:35 pm. Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found a dispute coming from the upper floors of a building. That’s when an adult man was shot. He was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information, and detectives are currently at the scene investigating. 

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.